Princess Beatrice’s on again off again nuptials to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been plagued with bad publicity, but it appears they have finally set a date. Getty

Among the many speculated locations is the Royal Military Chapel, known as the Guards Chapel, which is located across the road from the palace.

What’s more, unlike Kate, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie’s royal weddings, it’s believed that Bea is happy to be having a more “low-key” wedding away from the public.

Beatrice and Mozzie’s confirmed wedding date comes after it was reported Bea is apparently “furious” at having to postpone her nuptials to fiancé Edo Mapelli Mozzi.

Bea and Mozzi are set to enjoy a Spring wedding, with the pair apparently tying the knot at a yet to be confirmed location on May 29. Getty

According to The Sun, the unfortunate princess is reportedly livid about having to change her wedding plans yet again.

Despite the on again off again news, royal insiders reportedly told the publication the wedding will still go ahead on Friday May 29, with a reception at Buckingham Palace.

“The decision has been delayed repeatedly because of all the issues, but finally they have something that seems to work — and barring any problems that should be when it goes ahead,” the source said.

Rumour has it that Buckingham Palace will release details about the wedding in the coming days, but until then insiders close to the couple say the service could be close by. Getty

Her Majesty has also reportedly asked for the royal family to come together and show a united front as they celebrate Beatrice and Edo’s nuptials.

“The press officers of all the palaces hope to portray the Beatrice wedding as the big event that brings the family back together again,” the source said.

They added: “Aides know this will be a tough job, but it’s all they can do not just to save the wedding, but potentially the monarchy’s reputation.”