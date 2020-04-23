When Princess Eugenie was 12-years-old she famously underwent surgery to correct her scoliosis.
What may come as news to royal fans is that while she was in hospital she was lovingly rebuked by her mother, Sarah Ferguson.
Eugenie's surgery was carried out at he Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital (RNOH) in London in October 2002.
The princess has since become a patron of the RNOH Charity, and in a rediscovered video for them in 2012, 10 years after her own operation, Eugenie described her experience at the hospital.
She said: “I came here and they put metal rods in my neck and eight inch screws up my back which have now fused together and keep me straight. I remember my nurses were all so nice.”
The surgery was a success, and when the young princess came out of her operation, she shocked her mum, the Duchess of York, by staying as polite as ever.
Eugenie explained: “I remember I came out of the operation and I said ‘water please’ and my mum said: ‘This is the only time you don't need manners!’”
On Wednesday, Eugenie showed off her good manners again, when she posted a loving tribute to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in celebration of her 94th birthday.
"Wishing a very Happy 94th Birthday to Her Majesty," Eugenie wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of images of the Queen.
"May today bring joy in a time when families can't be together celebrating with one another. 🎉🎉 All my love 😍
#happybirthday"