What may come as news to royal fans is that while she was in hospital she was lovingly rebuked by her mother, Sarah Ferguson .

When Princess Eugenie was 12-years-old she famously underwent surgery to correct her scoliosis.

Eugenie's surgery was carried out at he Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital (RNOH) in London in October 2002.

The princess has since become a patron of the RNOH Charity, and in a rediscovered video for them in 2012, 10 years after her own operation, Eugenie described her experience at the hospital.

She said: “I came here and they put metal rods in my neck and eight inch screws up my back which have now fused together and keep me straight. I remember my nurses were all so nice.”