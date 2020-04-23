Fergie and Andrew married in 1986. Getty

In the 1997 documentary Fergie: Downfall of a Duchess royal correspondent Judy Wade revealed a “cruelly unfair” moment when the Queen’s sister rebuked Fergie.

The pair had initially been friendly, however their relationship had soured, Ms Wade explained in the YouTube documentary.

When Fergie sent Margaret a bouquet of flowers in the hope of resurrecting their friendship, they were immediately returned, with a damning note attached. “How dare you send me flowers? Have you ever considered what damage you’ve done to the royal family?” Margaret had written on the note.

Queen Elizabeth, Margaret and Sarah Ferguson at Ascot, 1991. Getty

Ms Wade commented: “I thought that was the worst example of a pot calling the kettle black in history."

She added: “Princess Margaret was notorious for her behaviour.”

“It was totally out of keeping with her position.”

Margaret had a controversial life herself.

She caused a sensation in the 1950s because of her romance with with Group Captain Peter Townsend.

The princess could not marry the older, divorced Townsend without giving up her royal position – and eventually chose her royal duty over the love of her life.

Throughout her younger decades the princess was also known for her party-girl lifestyle.

Sarah Ferguson. Getty

Ms Wade continued: “Margaret was cruelly unfair to do such a thing when it was a kind gesture from Sarah.

“I think that indicates exactly how the royal family treats someone who steps out of line – except if they’re born royal.”