“I’m sure it will make some of the royals cringe with embarrassment, but they will turn a blind eye and let her get on with it. After all, she is not a member of the royal family, so she can do what she wants. And nothing she writes is going to be as embarrassing as Prince Andrew’s problems at the moment,” Phil says.

“Princess Anne might feel Fergie’s efforts are a bit frivolous and cheapen the royal brand. But she certainly wouldn’t criticise her in public, however racy the novel is.”

Meanwhile, Phil says one can’t blame Fergie for doing what she needs to do to pay the bills.

“Andrew and Fergie have no money coming in, and the Queen is having to bail them out, so she can’t really stop Sarah trying to pay the bills,” Phil explains.

Fergie recently took to Instagram to announced she was penning the new romance novel, which would be based on her own life.

“Follow your heart but do you dare," Fergie said in a video announcing the project.

"I’m going to take you back with the wonderful Mills & Boon HarperCollins to 1870, to the Lady Margaret," she continued while strolling through a garden.

"Lady Margaret she loves to ride side-saddle. She’s strong, she’s rebellious, she’s courageous."

In the accompanying caption, Fergie revealed the novel has been co-written by historical romance writer Marguerite Kaye and will be published in August this year.

