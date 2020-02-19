Sarah Ferguson has seemingly been shunned by her inner circle of friends, who reportedly don’t want to attend her planned soiree for her troubled ex Prince Andrew. Getty

Numbers of attendees are rumoured to be so low that it’s believed Fergie’s assistant Jane Clarke is on the hunt for more people, the publication stated.

Jane has reportedly sent out a number of invitations to people, stating: “I have been asked by The Duchess of York and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to invite you to a private dinner at Royal Lodge at 7.30 pm on Wednesday, 19th February.”

After introducing her hosts to prospective attendees, the royal assistant reportedly tells them the event is “in celebration of the Duke of York's 60th birthday”.

The Duke of York is rumoured to be celebrating his 60thy birthday at his and Fergie’s shared home in Windsor on Wednesday, but as it turns out RSVPs for the affair are on the slim side. Getty

The rumoured poor response to Andrew’s party is a far cry from his milestone 50th birthday bash, which reportedly drew in a massive crowd at St James's Palace.

Fergie’s event planning woes come after it was reported she could be about to steal her daughter Bea’s wedding thunder by showcasing her new friend at the glittering event.

A source told New Idea Fergie has developed a close friendship with Peregrine Kitchener-Fellowes, the 29-year-old son of her friend and Downton Abbey creator, Julian Fellowes.

Guests have reportedly “shunned” the Duke amid the ongoing drama surrounding his former friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Getty

“Fergie’s smitten with Peregrine – or ‘Peri’ as she calls him – after first striking up a spark with him at her 60th birthday party last October,” revealed the royal insider.

“She’d met him on a few occasions, but after the drinks started flowing at her birthday bash, Peri made a play for her and was incredibly complimentary, telling her how young she looked for her age and boosting her confidence.”

Peregrine, who works in film production, already has royal connections – his mum, Emma Joy Kitchener, is an earl’s niece and was lady-in-waiting to Princess Michael of Kent, who is also Peregrine’s godmother.