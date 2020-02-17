Fergie has apparently developed a close friendship with Peregrine Kitchener-Fellowes, the 29-year-old son of her good friend and Downton Abbey creator, Julian Fellowes. Getty

“Fergie’s smitten with Peregrine – or ‘Peri’ as she calls him – after first striking up a spark with him at her 60th birthday party last October,” reveals the royal insider.

“She’d met him on a few occasions, but after the drinks started flowing at her birthday bash, Peri made a play for her and was incredibly complimentary, telling her how young she looked for her age and boosting her confidence.”

Peregrine, who works in film production, already has royal connections – his mum, Emma Joy Kitchener, is an earl’s niece and was lady-in-waiting to Princess Michael of Kent, who is also Peregrine’s godmother.

“Peri and Fergie spoke on the odd occasion after that.

“He started off being her rock of support amid Andrew’s scandal … growing closer and closer over the following weeks.”

Beatrice is rumoured to have as accused Fergie of trying to steal her spotlight. Getty

Sarah has kept a relatively low profile since the extent of Andrew’s questionable friendship with Jeffrey Epstein was revealed and the senior royal stepped away from his duties. But with the announcement that she’s signed a seven-book deal with an Australian publisher to produce a series of children’s books, along with the news she’s setting up a lifestyle brand called Duchess Inc., it seems Fergie is more than ready to return to the spotlight.

Meanwhile, it appears her relationship with Prince Andrew may now be strained. She was photographed alongside him, both looking stony-faced as they left their Windsor house last week. The previous day, however, they had been all smiles alongside Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as the family attended a new year celebration at the Chinese ambassador’s London residence.

But now Fergie is back in the news with Peregrine. “They kept it quiet for as long as they could, knowing the uproar it would create with both their families – potentially destroying [Sarah’s] long-term friendship with Julian too – but they have got to the point where they’re sick of hiding it and just want to enjoy the friendship without feeling guilty,” says the source.

But it appears not all of Sarah’s family are happy about the news. “Bea and Eugenie were in a state of shock,” says the source. “Beatrice flew into a furious rage as she accused Fergie of trying to steal her spotlight before bursting out in tears and sobbing that her wedding was being destroyed by bombshell after bombshell.”

It’s likely Beatrice is feeling the pressure as the countdown to her May 29 nuptials begins.

The wedding will be a far less extravagant event than her sister’s 2018 celebration.

It won’t be televised, is set to be smaller and will be held behind closed doors at St James’s Palace, followed by a reception at Buckingham Palace.

The couple’s original plan to marry in Italy had to be reconsidered as the Queen

no longer travels overseas.

Andrew has been linked with numerous women over the years. Nevertheless, he

is reported to be unhappy at the thought of his ex-wife developing a close relationship with another man.

“Andrew was in shock and attempted to label his ex as having some sort of middle-age breakdown,” reveals the insider.

“But Fergie was adamant he was just jealous and insisted it’s her turn for happiness.”

