Speaking to Deadline, television producer Claudia Rosencrantz said the show has been a long time coming, so it was wonderful to see it come to fruition and get the Duchess on board.

"She was a judge and she was wonderful to work with," Claudia told the American publication, before reflecting on how the coronavirus pandemic had prolonged production.

"It's been eight years in my head trying to get those horses dancing. It's literally the most beautiful thing I've ever seen. It's like Dancing With The Stars but your partner is a horse and it is an absolutely, exquisite, complicated, wonderful show," she said.

The TV producer went on to say that in order to shoot the “complicated” TV pilot, production needed to take place in the UK, where they could access highly trained horses.

What’s more, she added it was essential to ensure the horses were safe, so they enlisted animal welfare group American Humane to be across “every minute of what we were filming.”

While the pandemic has seemingly put a halt to the show’s development – for now, Claudia said she is hopeful conversations will resume in the near future as the pandemic eases.

As for Fergie, the TV stint won't be her first - as the Duchess previously appeared on '90s sitcom Friends and The Vicar of Dibley.

Claudia concluded by saying, after navigating the challenges of a complicated shoot, she feels a sense of satisfaction about getting the job done and looks forward to bringing the show to TV screens.

“It made me extremely happy. I saw it, and at last thought I can die happy,” she said.