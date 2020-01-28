Samantha Markle has spoken out about her half-sister Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step down as senior royals, saying that it’s no surprise the fairytale is over. ITV

“One of the things going on with this fairytale is that when [Meghan] was squeezing her foot into the glass slipper, it didn’t fit, so she decided to wear a shoe a half size too big.

“More to the point, nobody wants their fairytale to go sour, and I think a lot of people had their hearts, their souls, and even their egos invested in it,” she added.

When Jackie O asked Samantha to comment on whether she thinks Harry and Meghan’s mental health has been affected by the intense scrutiny they received, she spoke from observation.

Samantha said while everybody loves a good fairytale, she’s not surprised Meghan’s has ended up the way it has. Getty

“From my observation… everything was great when they were doing the fab four and [Meghan] had her hair blowing in the wind and there was all this favourability out there.

“But as behaviours started to elicit an angry or controversial public response then it probably became a little but stressful for them.

“Clearly there were some things that happened, because the public are not stupid, they were witnessing some things they thought weren’t cool, and [Meghan] didn’t step up to the plate to fix them – that includes family, public spending – there was a lot that happened that was attributed to behavior. It wasn’t about racism or anything.

“It was about ‘hey you guys aren’t being cool, step up to the plate and fix it, and here are the consequences,” she said.

When asked whether she thought there would ever be resolution between herself and Meghan, the 55-year-old said while “it would be nice”, she doesn’t think it’s possible given there's been so much “malice” and “attacking” in the past.