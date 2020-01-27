However, on Friday, DeGeneres appeared to confirm she has scored the gig. Getty

When asked on camera f she was keen to do a tell-all interview with Meghan, DeGeneres responding: "Sure, I'm excited."

She was out walking in a LA neighbourhood at the time and was on a phone call, so it's unclear how serious her response was.

However behind the scenes, plans are reportedly already in place to set up the tell-all interview.

"Ellen and Meghan have already discussed a sit-down interview. That has been in the works for quite some time now," a source at the Ellen Show confirmed to the Daily Mail.