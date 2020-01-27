Ellen DeGeneres has confirmed that she will interview Meghan Markle after her and husband Prince Harry's shock announcement that they are stepping down as senior royals.
The talk show host has revealed she is "excited" to talk to the Duchess of Sussex.
While money was on the former Suits actress' best pal Gayle King to nab the interview, others also claim that Oprah Winfrey was set interview the royal couple.
However, on Friday, DeGeneres appeared to confirm she has scored the gig.
When asked on camera f she was keen to do a tell-all interview with Meghan, DeGeneres responding: "Sure, I'm excited."
She was out walking in a LA neighbourhood at the time and was on a phone call, so it's unclear how serious her response was.
However behind the scenes, plans are reportedly already in place to set up the tell-all interview.
"Ellen and Meghan have already discussed a sit-down interview. That has been in the works for quite some time now," a source at the Ellen Show confirmed to the Daily Mail.