“Do you ever watch Sunrise and a little tear rolls down your cheek and you think ‘that was my chair’?,” Kyle asked during the pair's chat.

“No, no” Armytage was quick to respond, adding: “You know, we never put the TV on in the mornings, ever.”

“So that’s a silent protest? I love that bitchiness,” Kyle joked as Sam laughed.

Elsewhere in the show, Sam congratulated dad-to-be Kyle on his fiancée's pregnancy.

When asked if it was something she had considered, Sam admitted that it "was on my radar" during one stage of her life, but "it hasn't happened", and is unlikely given she is now in her mid-forties.

She countered that she feels 'blessed' to be an aunt to her sister's kids and is also close with her husband's two older daughters.

Kyle joked that if he was unable to bond with his baby, who is due in August, he'd consider allowing Sam to adopt them.

Since departing Sunrise, Sam, 45, is taking a slower approach to life.

She has moved full-time to Bowral to live with husband Richard Lavender, an equestrian businessman, whom she married on New Year's Eve in 2020.

"There was an immediate connection," Sam told WHO of her first meeting with Richard.



"She had a sparkle in her eye," he said of the interaction. The two have remained loved-up ever since, with Richard often featuring on Sam's social media, along with their dog, Banjo.

Sharing a picture of herself smiling beside Richard last year, she wrote "You do not find the happy life, you make it."

Sam and Richard's current set-up has made her the perfect candidate to guest-host on the upcoming season of Farmer Wants a Wife alongside Natalie Gruzlewski.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Farmer Wants a Wife in 2022. I've always been a huge fan of the show and of country people, and I know first-hand that falling in love with a farmer is just about the most wonderful thing you can do," she said in a statement.