“What a ride - thanks for your overwhelming support.”

It comes after Sam told Sunrise that being on the show was a "rollercoaster" after he was announced as the only recruit to pass the final selection on Tuesday night.

“It was such a rollercoaster emotionally, physically and mentally, but it was such a wonderful experience,” Burgess told Kochie and Nat on Sunrise.

“There were numerous times on the show that were really uncomfortable, but it didn’t really cross my mind to exit the show, I went in with the intention to complete the show and get right to the end.”

Sam called the experience a "rollercoaster". Seven

The 32-year-old said he wanted to be “honest and upfront” to “stop people whispering”.

“You forget the cameras are there 24/7," Sam continued.

"You’re food-deprived, you’re sleep-deprived, you get into these states where you’re really emotional.

“It also gave me a chance to become a better person and also to teach myself that you have to move on to progress in life.

“Some of it was really hard to do, I’m still doing the work now, but it was such a great experience.”