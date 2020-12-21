"Body shaming Victoria Beckham. Stay classy Sam!" one user wrote. Getty

Others, however, defended the Sunrise host for sticking to her guns.

"Keep being you Sam...you are smashing it, and keep that gorgeous laughter going," one fan wrote.

"Well done Sam. Keep being strong and don’t put up with their bs!" another noted.

Sam defended herself on Twitter against recent claims she could be facing the axe from her coveted Sunrise post. Getty

New Idea previously reported there’s talk Sam wants to step away from the spotlight.

There’s also whispers the 44-year-old journalist wants to get into local politics in country NSW, now that she’s marrying millionaire landowner Richard Lavender.

“Her hideous Sunrise hours will not work with the two-hour commute to his property. As always, it will be breakfast TV musical chairs during the non-ratings summer period.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!