Samantha Armytage has defended herself against recent claims she could be facing the axe from her coveted Sunrise post, but in the process, she’s had a nasty dig at Victoria Beckham!
Calling out Australian gossip columnist Andrew Hornery for his “b****y” article, ‘Who will fall victim to the TV networks’ guillotine?,’ Sam, 44, quipped on Twitter, “How’s your newspaper going? Because last time I looked, it was about as thin as Victoria Beckham. Congratulations.”
Needless to say, not everyone was impressed with Sam's words.
"Using another woman’s figure for a comeback, real classy," one user replied.
"Body shaming Victoria Beckham. Stay classy Sam!" penned another.
"Body shaming Victoria Beckham. Stay classy Sam!" one user wrote.
Others, however, defended the Sunrise host for sticking to her guns.
"Keep being you Sam...you are smashing it, and keep that gorgeous laughter going," one fan wrote.
"Well done Sam. Keep being strong and don’t put up with their bs!" another noted.
Sam defended herself on Twitter against recent claims she could be facing the axe from her coveted Sunrise post.