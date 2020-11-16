Sunrise's Samantha Armytage (pictured) is reportedly considering leaving the show. Getty

As for Sam, there’s talk that the 44-year-old journalist wants to step away from the spotlight.

There’s also whispers that she wants to get into local politics in country NSW, now that she’s marrying millionaire landowner Richard Lavender.

“Her hideous Sunrise hours will not work with the two-hour commute to his property. As always, it will be breakfast TV musical chairs during the non-ratings summer period.”



Richard popped the question to Sam in June this year, and the journalist later shared details of the proposal live on-air.

The journalist explained the proposal was a very thoughtful albeit understated affair on her Southern Highlands property in NSW.

"We just had a little bonfire on the weekend in the paddock, it was all very low-key. Like Rich and I, very low-key," she said.



Sam later added: “We’d been picking weeds in the paddock and he said, ‘Darling, do you want to marry me?’

“It was very sweet, very romantic. He’s just a very charming, lovely fellow.”

Sam also gave viewers a glimpse of her engagement ring, which is rumoured to be worth around $80,000.

