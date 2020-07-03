Kevin crashed Sam's broadcast. Channel Seven

Asking if the eager gentleman had a message for Samantha, he responded: “Marry me!”

Unfortunately, Sam politely declined responding: “That’s a beautiful proposal. Thank you, Kevin, but I’m spoken for”.

What really sent the admired presenter into giggles, however, was Sam Mac asking Kevin if he thought he could compete with her new fiancée, Richard.

Kevin hilariously responded: “He looks like he's got his s**t together, I think!”

Sam said 'Yes!' to Richard. Instagram

Sam announced her engagement to Richard, 60, via Instagram, sharing a photo together with dazzling ring on show.

“What a year …” she captioned the loved-up snaps.

“We’re very happy and very lucky to have found each other,” Sam then told WHO in an exclusive statement.

Returning to the morning show after spending time away on Richard’s property, Sam revealed exactly how he popped the question.

“We’d been picking weeds in the paddock and he said, ‘Darling, do you want to marry me?’” she said. “It was very sweet, very romantic. He’s just a very charming, lovely fellow.”

“We’re all thrilled, our families are the happiest, they’re so excited. Mum burst into tears!”