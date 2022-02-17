Sam, 45, is unlikely to have children of her own. Getty

Kyle joked that if he was unable to bond with his baby, who is due in August, he’d consider allowing Sam to adopt them.

Sam, 45, is taking a slower approach to life since leaving her gig as a host at Sunrise in March of 2021.

She has moved full-time to Bowral to live with husband Richard Lavender, an equestrian businessman, whom she married on New Year’s Eve in 2020.

“There was an immediate connection,” Sam told WHO of her first meeting with Richard.

“She had a sparkle in her eye,” he said of the interaction.

Sam and Richard live a low-key farm life in Bowral. Instagram

The two have remained loved-up ever since, with Richard often featuring on Sam’s social media, along with their dog, Banjo.

Sharing a picture of herself smiling beside Richard last year, she wrote “You do not find the happy life, you make it.”

Sam and Richard’s current set-up has made her the perfect candidate to guest-host on the upcoming season of Farmer Wants a Wife alongside Natalie Gruzlewski.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Farmer Wants a Wife in 2022. I’ve always been a huge fan of the show and of country people, and I know first-hand that falling in love with a farmer is just about the most wonderful thing you can do,” she said in a statement.

As well as the role on Farmer Wants A Wife, Sam will also be joining the team at Channel Seven Horse Racing for marquee events.

"Falling in love with a farmer is just about the most wonderful thing you can do.” Instagram

