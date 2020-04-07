MUST WATCH: Bindi and Chandler break silence after wedding with message to fans

The COVID-19 pandemic meant lots of their family and friends couldn't attend.

But in true Russell style, he made the lovebirds feel some extra feels on their special day, with a super-sweet wedding present.

Bindi thanked Russ for their fig tree in a sentimental birthday post to the actor.

'Happy Birthday, Russell Crowe,' Bindi captioned two snaps.

'You’ll always be part of our family. Even though we can’t see you right now, we’re giving the beautiful fig you gifted us a hug and thinking of you.‬

Hope your day is extraordinary.‬'