This week, Facebook fan group Classic Australian TV & Movies shared an image of Russell in a scene from the Aussie show, where he would have been aged around 12 at the time.

The Young Doctors was an Aussie evening soap opera that ran from 1976 to 1983 and over the years featured well known actors such as Alan Dale, the late Cornelia Frances and Tottie Goldsmith.

Russell, of course, later went on to become a successful movie star and director, starring in Romper Stomper, A Beautiful Mind, Master and Commander, Cinderella Man and The Water Diviner among many others.

The Kiwi-born actor recently let slip his next big role is part on Marvel juggernaut Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Chris Hemsworth.

In the hotly anticipated superhero sequel, Russell will play Zeus, the Greek god of the sky and thunder.

Speculation is also rife that Russell’s Thor co-star Chris Hemsworth is keen to take part in a Gladiator sequel and asked Russell to entertain the idea.

“Chris is in awe of Russell,” an insider close to the Byron Bay-based star told New Idea previously. “He hangs off his every word and Russ has really taken him under his wing.”

Interestingly, the source added it was actually Chris’ wife, Elsa Pataky, who planted the seed for the Gladiator sequel.

“She’s often joked they could easily pass off as father and son – and Russell thinks he could be the only man to credibly play his son in a Gladiator sequel,” explained the source.