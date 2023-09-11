Prince Harry took a moment to reflect upon his grandmother's lasting legacy Getty

On the one-year anniversary of her death, King Charles II reflected upon his mother's legacy.

"In marking the first anniversary of her late Majesty's death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service, and all she meant to so many of us."

"I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all. Charles R."

"In loving and everlasting memory." Getty

The Royal Family official Instagram account also shared a tribute of their own, posting a never-before-seen snap of the late Queen in 1968 with the caption: "In loving and everlasting memory."

The Prince and Princess of Wales quickly followed, also paying their respects on social media.

"Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C," William and Catherine penned.

It's hard to believe a year has past since the beloved monarch passed away Instagram

Mike Tindall, who was also said to enjoy a cheeky friendship with Her Majesty, took to his Instagram to share a video montage of his grandmother-in-law. He paired the video with Pink Floyd's iconic song Wish You Were Here playing in the background.

"Massive day in the sport I love but I can't help but start the day thinking about this wonderful woman that we lost a year ago today," he captioned the tribute post.

Princess Eugenie was next, sharing a previously unseen snap of her sitting next to her granny with her 1.8 million followers.

"Thinking of you today," Eugenie penned. "Missing you so much but remembering what a life of service, love, and dedication to everyone and to your family, who loved you so very much.

"Forever grateful to you. And always in my heart."

"Always in my heart," wrote Princess Eugenie of her grandmother Instagram

Her mother, Sarah Ferguson was the last member of the royal family to pay her respects publicly, reflecting upon the close bond she shared with the late monarch.

"You were a wonderful friend, a mentor, a second mother to me and grandmother to my daughters who share so much of your courage and heart," the Duchess of York wrote.

"You will always be loved and missed by our family and our nation."

Sarah Ferguson was reflected upon the wisdom of the Queen Instagram

In a second post, also shared on her Instagram, the podcast host shared an old quote from the Queen: "Whatever life throws at us, our individual responses will be all the stronger for working together and sharing the load."

Reflecting upon this, Sarah captioned the post: "I often remember the wise words Her Late Majesty the Queen shared with me and the wider world."

"At a time of great troubles in the world one year after her passing, today this quote of hers seems more apt than ever."

The Queen entrusted her beloved corgis with her former daughter in law Instagram

And in a third and final tribute post, the 63 year old shared an update on the Queen's beloved pet corgis.

"As we mourn a year on, we also celebrate the wonderful times we shared with Her Late Majesty the Queen. She entrusted me with the care of her corgis Sandy and Muick and I am delighted to say they are thriving."