Getty

There’s no denying that Her Majesty the Queen has more than a familial connection with great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte.

Photos of the two at a similarly young age show that they share several features, including their cheeks, eyebrows, and nose shape, as well as that cute, shy smile!

Prince Harry and the Duke of Edinburgh

Getty

Royal photographer Chris Jackson pointed out a few years ago that Prince Harry shares many of the same features as the late Duke of Edinburgh, his grandfather, after seeing Prince Philip on a cover of Paris Match magazine from 1957.

While both have beards in the comparison, the two have extremely similar noses, eyes, foreheads, cheekbones and other facial structures.

Princess Eugenie and the Queen Mother

Getty

Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter Princess Eugenie looks very much like her great-grandmother.

In fact, an old portrait of a young Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon – later the Queen, then Queen Mother – is uncannily similar to a shot of Eugenie.

The young mum has all the facial hallmarks of her illustrious predecessor, sharing the same oval-shaped eyes and dark, straight eyebrows, common throughout the royal family.

Prince Edward and King George VI

Getty

The Queen’s youngest son Edward bears a striking resemblance to his grandfather King George VI.

They have strong, prominent eyebrows, their chins and noses are of similar shape, and the pair also have the large royal ears common to many male members of the family– including Edward’s eldest brother Prince Charles.

Princess Beatrice and young Queen Victoria

Getty

Princess Beatrice has often been likened to Queen Victoria, who herself had a daughter called Beatrice.

Indeed modern-day Beatrice shares the same enormous eyes as Victoria, easily her most striking feature, and the two have similar-shaped mouths and the same face shape to boot!