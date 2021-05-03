Princess Charlotte has turned six years old! Instagram

On Charlotte's official birthday, May 2nd, the official royal family account shared a new photo to Instagram of the six-year-old looking all grown up indeed, donning long blonde locks and a lovely floral number.

"Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy sixth birthday today. 🎈" the caption read.

In a sweet touch, the photo itself was captured by Charlotte's mum, Kate Middleton.

The comments section was soon flooded with moved royal fans, who couldn't seem to agree on who Charlotte resembled more.

She's all grown up now! And fans can't decide if she looks more like her dad or her great-grandmother. Getty

"She looks like Queen Elizabeth" one user observed.

"Looks so much like the queen, her great grandma! ❤️" another agreed.

But others saw a different royal resemblance.

"Well, that's William's daughter!" a third assessed.

"Carbon copy of her papa ❤️" a fourth wrote.

The commentary soon became a Queen Vs. William war.

To mark their 10th wedding anniversary, William and Kate released adorable new family footage. Instagram

In what was another milestone for the Cambridge family, Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary just last week on the 29th April.

To mark the occasion, the royal couple shared sweet new footage with their three children - Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six of course, and Prince Louis, three.

The sweet video captured the family frolicking outside their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, looking happier than ever.