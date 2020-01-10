Prince Harry is currently the sixth in line to the throne, making him a senior member of the Royal Family.

His baby son, Archie Harrison comes in at seventh. However, if Harry and Archie forfeit their titles and positions in the monarchy, Beatrice will move into sixth spot, making her a senior, working member of the Royal Family.

What's more, she would have to seek approval from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to marry Edo, just like Harry did to marry Meghan.

Now there are more questions to be answered after the Sussexes announced they would be stepping down from royal life. Does Lizzie approve of the single father her granddaughter hopes to marry? And will the wedding be televised, considering Bea's new rank?