Bea and Edo announced their engagement in September Getty

Prince Andrew has been linked to a sex scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein Getty

The decision is at odds with previous royal weddings, including that of Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank, which was broadcast by ITV in 2018 and pulled in three million viewers.

The BBC's controversial Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal may have affected its decision not to broadcast the nuptials.

Beatrice and Edoardo announced their engagement in September 2019, and are said to have set a date for their wedding, though they are yet to formally announce the details.

The couple are said to have consulted with the Queen on the wedding date and she has agreed to let Beatrice make the announcement in the New Year.

"Bea and Edo will finally announce their wedding date in the second week of January,” a source told the Mail on Sunday.

"The date has been described as “early summer”, just before the summer social season kicks off."