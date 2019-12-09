That moment has arrived quicker than expected for the Tasmanian-born royal, with both Queen Margrethe II and Crown Prince Frederik set to be overseas this month, from December 6-8.

According to royal insiders, this opportunity presents a good practice run for Mary, who will take on a leading role when the 79-year-old Queen eventually abdicates.

In the absence of both the Queen and Prince Frederik, Mary will have her first taste

of her future responsibility as the queen when her husband ascends the throne.

The source adds that Princess Mary, 47, has already earned her royal mother-in-law’s blessing. “She thinks Mary is a very strong woman who brings out the best in her son,” says the royal insider.