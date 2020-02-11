Several reports claim Princess Beatrice and sister Princess Eugenie are ready to step up as senior royals after news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have quit royal life.

But how does Prince Charles feel about their potential new roles within the monarchy?

There has been speculation the Prince of Wales is seeking a "slimmed-down" version of the current royal family when he eventually ascends to the throne.

However, a royal commentator has revealed that like The Queen, Charles is content with prospect of the Beatrice and Eugenie stepping up into more senior roles within the family.