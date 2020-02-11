-
Royal shock: Prince Charles turns on Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Is he happy with the siblings stepping up as senior royals?
But how does Prince Charles feel about their potential new roles within the monarchy?
There has been speculation the Prince of Wales is seeking a "slimmed-down" version of the current royal family when he eventually ascends to the throne.
However, a royal commentator has revealed that like The Queen, Charles is content with prospect of the Beatrice and Eugenie stepping up into more senior roles within the family.
The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden revealed: “Her Majesty thinks that her granddaughters should attend more royal events and carry out more duties."
A friend of Charles also revealed: “The Royal Family has already become slimmed down with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex giving up public duties."
OK! magazine in the UK is reporting that the Duchess of York is taking advantage of this “golden opportunity” to help her daughters “prove themselves”.
“As the older members of the family retire, it will become slimmer still, so there are spaces to be filled."
Both The Queen and Prince Charles are content with Beatrice and Eugenie stepping up as senior royals after Harry and Meghan announced they are quitting royal life.
“His Royal Highness is very fond of his nieces and would not stand in the way if they did want to carry out more duties.”