But in a shock move, the Duchess of Cornwall will ditch the 93-year-old monarch for celebrations with her own family on December 25th, after it was revealed Prince Harry and Meghan would snub royal protocol to start their own Christmas traditions with baby son Archie.

'My mother's up with my stepfather, and she comes down on Christmas Day straight after the Queen's speech,' Camilla's son, Tom Parkle Bowles told Town & Country.

It's wondered whether Camilla's modern festive plans will be given the royal tick of approval by the queen, just like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's were.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said: 'Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland.'

The statement went on to say that the couple have to full support of the Her Majesty.

"This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen."