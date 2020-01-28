The news comes after a report claims that Kate blames Meghan for ruining her relationship with her brother-in-law.
“Kate wasn’t too amused by the way Meghan was behaving,” Meghan's former pal Lizzie Cundy revealed.
“You never see Kate whingeing and moaning and she’s had a fair bit of bad press herself, but you don’t see Kate going on TV. Kate does it the right way. Meghan should have taken a leaf out of Kate’s book.”
Lizzie continued: “Before Meghan came on the scene, Harry, William and Kate were so close. Now Harry seems to be a different guy. It seems Meghan has alienated him from his friends and family.”
Meghan and Harry shocked the world on January 6 with their bombshell announcement that they wished to step back from their roles as senior royals.
Harry discussed their departure during a speech at a private fundraiser for his charity Sentebale at The Ivy Chelsea Garden in London.
“Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what you may have heard or perhaps read over the last few weeks. So, I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share – not as a Prince, or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years – but with a clearer perspective," Harry began.
"For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly.
“It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you."