Kate Middleton’s popularity has sky-rocketed after news Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping down as senior royals. Getty

The news comes after a report claims that Kate blames Meghan for ruining her relationship with her brother-in-law.

“Kate wasn’t too amused by the way Meghan was behaving,” Meghan's former pal Lizzie Cundy revealed.

“You never see Kate whingeing and moaning and she’s had a fair bit of bad press herself, but you don’t see Kate going on TV. Kate does it the right way. Meghan should have taken a leaf out of Kate’s book.”

The news comes after a report claims that Kate blames Meghan for ruining her relationship with her brother-in-law. Getty

Lizzie continued: “Before Meghan came on the scene, Harry, William and Kate were so close. Now Harry seems to be a different guy. It seems Meghan has alienated him from his friends and family.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping down as senior royals. Getty

Meghan and Harry shocked the world on January 6 with their bombshell announcement that they wished to step back from their roles as senior royals.

Harry discussed their departure during a speech at a private fundraiser for his charity Sentebale at The Ivy Chelsea Garden in London.

“Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what you may have heard or perhaps read over the last few weeks. So, I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share – not as a Prince, or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years – but with a clearer perspective," Harry began.

Kate Middleton's popularity has soared since the bombshell announcement from Harry and Meghan. Getty

"For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly.

“It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you."