‘There’s talk she’s scared of getting coronavirus.

‘To be fair, it must be unhygienic to have to shake so many people’s hands, but it just looked downright bizarre.’

The Duchess inspected the Kiln Theatre in Brent, watching some dance performances and chatting with cast and community members. But those gloves never came off.

If Camilla is worried, she’s not the only one in royal circles.



A public gathering to celebrate Japan's Emperor Naruhito's 60th birthday which was scheduled for February 23, has been cancelled, as fears grow over the spread of the new COVID-19 coronavirus in the country.

Officials have called off the event this weekend due to fears public celebrations could spread the deadly coronavirus.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, they decided to cancel the royal event due to “close proximity” between people.



Kenji Ikeda, the vice grand steward of the agency, said: “We made the decision to cancel the public event at the palace, which is attended every year by many people in close proximity, after considering the risk of the virus spreading.”

A statement from the agency added: “His Majesty’s appearance in the morning, as well as the public signing of the greeting book, will be cancelled.”

The Emperor’s birthday is a national holiday on the Japanese calendar, currently celebrated on February 23.