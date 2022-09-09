Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson (the Duke and Duchess of Windsor). Getty Images

Albert was crowned King George VI, and he married Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (Queen Elizabeth). They had two children, Elizabeth and Margaret. When George died in 1952, Elizabeth began her long and ongoing (as of 2019) tenure as Queen Elizabeth II. Her mother, Queen Elizabeth, became known as the Queen Mother. Elizabeth's sister, Princess Margaret, died in 2002.

From left Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen Mother, Princess Margaret and King George VI (in 1942). Getty Images

Who is in line for the British throne?

In 1947, Elizabeth married Philip, Prince of Greece and Denmark, who was given the title Duke of Edinburgh. The couple had four children: Charles, who is first in line to the throne and will now become King of England following the Queen's death, followed by Anne, Andrew and Edward.

Prince Charles Getty Images

In 1981, Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer, who as Princess Diana became one of the most beloved members of the royal family of all time. The couple had two children, William and Harry.

Charles, Diana, William and Harry in 1987. Getty Images

Diana and Charles sensationally divorced in 1996 following infidelities on both parts. Charles had long been in a relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles. Upon their divorce, Diana was permitted to retain her title of Princess and had equal custody to her children.



At the age of 36, Diana died in a car crash in Paris, a tragedy which sent much of the world into mourning.



In 2005, Charles married Camilla, to become the Duchess of Cornwall.

Diana and Charles' first-born, Prince William, is second in line to the throne. In 2011, he married Kate Middleton, now the Duchess of Cambridge, and they have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Succession to the Crown Act 2013 means that younger males can no longer take the throne over their older female siblings (previously, daughters could only inherit the British throne if there were no living sons). This means that the three children are all in line to the throne after their father, respective of their birth order.





William and Kate Getty Images

Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Getty Images

In 2018, Prince Harry, who is sixth in line to the throne, married American actress Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, and in 2019 they had a son, Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who is 7th in line to the throne. Younger sister Lilibet, born in 2021, is, as such, eigth in line for the throne.

Harry, Meghan and Archie. Getty Images

Ninth in line to throne is Prince Andrew, who has long been embroiled in the controversial life of Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in prison in 2019. Andrew's children with his ex wife Sarah Ferguson - Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie - hold the tenth and eleventh places respectively.

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson with children Princess Beatrice (left) and Princess Eugenie (in 1999). Getty Images

The Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, is next in line, followed by his and his wife Sophie's children, James and Louise.

Prince Edward and Sophie. Getty Images

And then there's Queen Elizabeth's younger sister, Princess Anne, who is the 15th in line, followed by members of her family.