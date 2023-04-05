Britain is obviously the home of the British royal family but it’s also home to Harry Potter. But that’s not the only connection between the two.
In fact, a member of the royal family worked on the Harry Potter films.
WATCH: The royal family walk behind the Queen into Westminster Abbey
Lady Rose Victoria Birgitte Louise Gilman (née Windsor) worked on Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince as an art department assistant and an assistant production buyer.
Rose is the youngest daughter of Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester. Richard is the late Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin, making Rose the Queen’s first cousin once removed and, currently, 37th in the line of succession to the British Throne.
Lady Rose Gilman née Windsor (far left) worked on two Harry Potter films.
Getty
For the Harry Potter films, Rose specifically asked to be credited as ‘Rose Windsor’ rather than her full royal title.
Harry Potter isn’t the only time Rose has worked in the entertainment industry. She also worked on popular comedy show Little Britain in the art department and on the TV movie Margaret Thatcher: The Long Walk to Finchley as assistant set dresser.
WATCH: Harry Potter 20th Anniversary - Return to Hogwarts
While Rose isn’t a well-known royal, she has attended multiple royal affairs over the years. Most recently she attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral with her husband and daughter, George and Lyla Gilman.
It’s not yet known whether Rose will attend King Charles’ upcoming coronation on May 6.