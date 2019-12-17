Using Twitter to reach out to the women, she wrote: 'I bet they’re going through hell, I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.

Roberts insisted: 'I have no qualms with them.

'Their father should have thought about that before he decided to hang around known pedos and even participate in their abuse.'

She finished the post with a series of hashtags which referenced convicted paedophile and sex-trafficker, Esptein, his ex-partner and alleged fixer Ghislaine Maxwell, and of course, Andrew.

'#EpsteinCoverup #GhislaineMaxwell #PrinceAndrew.'

According to insiders, Beatrice and Eugenie believe in their father's innocence, after Roberts went public with the details of their alleged dealings from 1999 to 2002.