Ross Noble shared he was robbed in Perth; but the story is rather funny as the thieves only stole sandbags. Ten

“Like, Western Australia has got more sand than anywhere else… and these blokes must’ve gone, ‘Oh no’ [when they opened the bag],” Ross then joked.

Ross was then asked, by The Project hosts Waleed Aly and Sarah Harris, for his opinion on the whole Prince Harry and royal family saga that’s been unfolding for the last few weeks.

“It’s fascinating isn’t it?” Ross said before bringing up some of the stories that have leaked from Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare.

“He killed 25 people, took cocaine, lost his virginity behind a pub in a field… we’ve all had nights like that!” Ross quipped.

Ross then admitted that he’s “not a massive fan of the royal family”. He also apprehensively shared a joke about the royal family he told during one of his stand-up routines.

“I saw the coverage, right and they announced the death of Her Majesty but the way I think it should’ve been reported was, ‘For any fans of Netflix The Crown, spoiler alert!”

Ross had the entire Project panel in stitches with his hilarious comments about the royal family. Ten

In true comedian fashion, Ross then shared one final joke about the royal family.

“You know who I feel sorry for? In this whole Harry William situation, you know who I think the biggest victim in all this is? The people who make the royal dog bowls…”

“Apparently, William, he punched Harry… and he fell to the ground and apparently, he smashed, he hit the dog bowl and it smashed. Somebody made that bowl and they’re bragging to all their friends, ‘Oh yeah, our bowls, the royal family use ‘em,’ but they can’t sustain the weight of a prince. And his necklace broke, so the royal jewellers; it’s a nightmare situation!”