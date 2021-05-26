"Oh Ross, relax! There’s plenty more BS coming," Michelle Bridges wrote on Ross' Instagram post. Channel Nine

Commenting on Ross' Insta pic, personal trainer Michelle Bridges wrote, "Oh Ross, relax! There’s plenty more BS coming 😂 It all about enjoying the ride. We all bought the ticket 😉".

What's more, Ross posted a subsequent photo of himself to promote his podcast, writing, "When I am not dealing with the bullsh*t of a narcissist on telly (not lord sugar) I do a podcast".

Michelle also had something to say about this shameless plug, commenting, "Only one Ross??? 😂😂😂".

Camilla and Ross went head-to-head in Lord Alan Sugar's board room. Channel Nine

The designer vs. comedian feud kicked into gear after project manager Camilla placed Ross onto Lord Alan Sugar's chopping block along with fellow comedian Rob Shehadie. Camilla justified her decision by saying that Ross "dismissed" and "negated" her leadership.

“Ross is here because I just felt there was something a bit off, I felt like my leadership negated, I felt a little dismissed and it rattled me."

As boss Sugar deliberated who was to be fired, Ross launched into attack of Camilla.

Ross called Camilla "self-obsessed". Channel Nine

“I’m not a fan of confrontation but what you’ve done is you’ve made it personal," the comedian said before declaring that Camilla lived in her own "little bubble", that she has a "one-track mind", and she doesn't listen to anyone else.

"You are completely self-obsessed!" the 44-year-old told the project manager.

A stunned Camilla deemed the comment a "massive attack" and the pair have been feuding ever since.

Hopefully the colleagues can put their differences aside and keep it professional in the workplace.