Married At First Sight star Hayley Vernon is making headlines this morning after failing to impress her new in-laws on the hit reality-TV show. Channel 9

Hayley then went to speak to Kelvin and Michelle one-on-one where things continued to go from bad to worse.

Calling David a "country bumpkin" in conversation, Hayley clearly offended Kelvin, who tried to defend his son, saying, "I wouldn’t call him a country bumpkin..." – but before he could finish, Hayley had cut him off, saying that’s what 31-year-old David had called himself.

The bodybuilder caused a stir with her groom's conservative parents. Channel 9

When the conversation turned to where she was from – Port Melbourne – Kelvin called it the "other side of the world that we never go to", which apparently got Hayley rather annoyed.

"Oh don’t turn your nose up to it, it's alright," she quipped back.

Hayley's chat with David's parents didn't go to plan. Channel 9

David later went to get an update from his parents, and Kelvin was quick to voice his disapproval.

David's mother Michelle was left visibly upset. Channel 9

David tried to reassure mum Michelle. Channel 9

"Just letting you know she’s upset," Kelvin told his son, who replied: "I can clearly see that."

