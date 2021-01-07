Robert Irwin (pictured) has seemingly ruffled a few feathers among nature lovers. Instagram

While many of Rob’s fans were quick to praise the teen for sharing his family photo album, as it turns out, their presence may have upset some campers in the region.

According to The Daily Telegraph, tourists in the Du Cane Range, where Mount Geryon is situated, were startled last week by a low-flying helicopter, which they claim ruined the serenity of the area.

Speaking to the publication the campers reflected on the moment the aircraft flew overhead, and how they hadn’t seen or heard any other helicopters before or after the incident.

Rob shared footage from a helicopter tour of Mount Geryon in the Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park in Tasmania. Instagram

“I thought ‘you have to be kidding me’,” bushwalker Meredith Thurstans said, referring to the moment she realised the aircraft wasn’t on a rescue mission.

She went on to allege the helicopter spent "a long time” in the World Heritage Area, flying very close to mountains Geryon and Ossa before flying past Mount Hyperion, where she was situated.

“It’s just not on. You don’t walk for three days and expect some peace and quiet and then be buzzed by a helicopter,” she said.

Fellow camper John Vanderiet, who was part of Meredith’s group, added that it was surprising to see the noisy aircraft, which was “highly intrusive” in the usually serene area.

Robert (far right) recently visited Tasmania with mum Terri (far left) and Bindi (centre). Instagram

After Rob was linked to the eye-witnessed helicopter, Australia Zoo general manager Luke Reavley claimed that he was not aware of the joyride but added the teen was not to blame.

“Obviously being a child under the age of 18, Robert wouldn’t have been in control of where the helicopter travelled,” Luke said.

What’s more, despite the claims, a Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson reportedly told the publication they have no jurisdiction over airspace in the World Heritage Area.