Robert Irwin is nothing if not sentimental, and he's proving that with a new heart-warming throwback photo featuring his beloved dad.

Taking to Instagram, the 17-year-old shared an old photo of his father and himself on a motorbike that belonged to the late Steve Irwin, followed with an updated side-by-side one of himself on the very same bike.

“I have so many memories of Dad’s old motorbike - hanging on to the front with Bindi as we’d ride around the zoo with Dad.”

The youngest Irwin revealed he’s been working on fixing his dad’s old bike, and is proud to say that it’s back to it's former glory and is ready to be taken for a spin.

“And now after being in the shed for a few years, it’s all fixed up and running again. It’s so special to be riding it after all this time!”