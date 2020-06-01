Robert Irwin has seemingly shocked fans by revealing he was hospitalised over the weekend with a separated shoulder, after crashing his mountain bike. Instagram

Showing his sense of humour, he added an accompanying audio clip from the song “Come Out and Play” by The Offspring, which contains the line “You gotta keep ’em separated.”

He was reportedly taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital about 11am on Saturday, where he received treatment for the tumble, according to the Sunshine Coast Daily.

Despite the seriousness of his injury, the avid photographer later revealed he was OK in a follow-up post, which included a snap of him sporting a bloodied face and arm sling.

“Wisdom teeth healed just in time for a massive crash on my mountain bike that resulted in a separated shoulder!” Rob quipped.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the 16-year-old wildlife conservationist shared an image of an X-ray, which appeared to confirm the injury to the ligaments surrounding his collarbone. Instagram

Shocked fans were quick to comment on the post, with one person writing: “Ouch! Sending healing vibes, brother!”

Another person stated: “Maybe you should stay in a padded room wrapped in bubble wrap! I don't trust 2020 and you must be protected. The world needs you!”

A third fan added: “You’ll be back in no time brother! Hope that’s not your painting arm lol.”

Rob’s mountain bike tumble comes after the wildlife warrior recently shared a humorous snap of himself crashing his sister Bindi and Chandler's honeymoon at Australia Zoo.

Taking to Instagram, the 16-year-old shared a photo of himself photobombing the honeymooners as they posed for a selfie at the family zoo on the Sunshine Coast.

"Third wheeling Bindi and Chandler’s at-home honeymoon!" Robert captioned the candid snap, which shows him standing behind Bindi and Chandler.

While it appeared as though Rob may have been third wheeling, it’s highly likely the teenager was only joking, given his strong family bond with Bindi.