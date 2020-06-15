Look out, Hollywood – Robert Irwin has just revealed the details about an upcoming movie project! Getty

The soon-to-be-released animated film is a family friendly adventure centred around the escapades of a group of talking jungle animals.

Unfortunately for fans of the wildlife warrior, Robert isn’t playing a starring role or even voicing a character in the new flick.

Instead, Robert explains in the video message that the film has made a generous donation to Australia Zoo, which will go towards their giraffe conservation and breeding program.

The Crocodile Hunter’s son just confirmed the “exciting collaboration” with Jungle Beat: The Movie in a video post on his Instagram. Instagram

The teenager added that they also planned to name a soon-to-arrive baby giraffe, ‘Tallbert’, after of one of the characters in the movie.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on Robert’s good news, with one person writing: “Can’t wait to watch the movie!! What a wonderful act of kindness!”

Another fan stated: “This made me smile after the crazy heartbreaking news feed I have right now, thanks for being so positive.”

A third person added: “This looks so fun! Can’t wait to watch it!”

