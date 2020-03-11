Meanwhile, Bindi has seemingly reached out to fans for wedding day advice, while planning her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Chandler Powell.

Taking to Instagram, the 21-year-old gave fans a sneak peek at her bridal bouquet options, which were selected with the help of brother Robert and fiancé Chandler.

Despite creating several stunning floral arrangements, it appears Bindi may be struggling to choose the final posy for her big day, with the wildlife warrior calling on the help of fans.

“Robert and Chandler kindly helped me choose the flowers for my bridal bouquet,” Bindi captioned the snap, along with a love heart emoji.

“They’ve been very supportive with all things wedding planning,” she added, before asking fans to reach out if they have any wedding day advice or recommendations.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the flowers, with person writing: “So pretty - all of them. Cannot WAIT to see you!”

Another person stated: “If I were you, I'd pick the flower your dad loved. Or the flowers your mother wore to their wedding.”

A third person added: “All the choices are gorgeous.”

One person even quipped: “Instead of holding a bouquet down the aisle you should hold a koala!”

Bindi’s behind-the-scenes look at her bridal bouquet selection comes after she took to Instagram last September to share a snippet of her wedding gown.

“I said yes to the dress,” Bindi captioned the post, which showed off intricate detailing of a white lacy sleeve, as well as her sparkly diamond ring.

At the time, Bindi's nearest and dearest quickly commented on the frock, with the conservationist's soon-to-be husband writing: "I can’t wait. You’re going to be so beautiful."