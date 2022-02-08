Robert Irwin had a scary encounter while feeding a croc. Animal Planet

As Rob drops the food, the croc pays no interest in the bait and instead advances on the 18-year-old boy.

"Bail, bail, bail" Robert yells as he and the crew run away from danger.

The son of the late Steve Irwin, who died from a Stingray accident, explained a bit more about how the feeding process works in the caption of his video.

Rob and the crew had to bail once things went wrong. Animal Planet

"We prioritise natural behaviour with our crocs. By getting in their enclosures with them, and letting them put on those huge strikes from the water’s edge, they get to use all of their predatory instincts and they just love it!" Robert wrote.

"Plus we can educate everyone about their conservation. But safety for us is also crucial and you definitely have to know when to call it. And with such a powerful and quick croc like Casper we had no choice but to bail!"

This, of course, isn't the first time Robert has experienced a near miss with an animal.

Robert can be seen running from the croc. Animal Planet

In January last year, Rob had a similarly scary encounter while feeding a croc.

In the footage, Robert could be seen luring the crocodile to the water’s edge with what seemed to be a dead bird. Upon seeing its snack, the hungry croc leapt out of the water and right into Rob’s path, forcing the teenager to jump backwards.