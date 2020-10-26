Robert Irwin has scored a surprising new gig. Instagram

Last week, Eva admitted to Now To Love that she and Ryan look to Bluey to help entertain their two daughters Esmeralda, six, and Amada, four.

"They love Bluey! Bluey is huge in our house. Huge," Eva revealed.

"It's really beautiful, I really love Bluey. They get kind of this crazy energy afterwards and they play tricks on us. They really love the frozen statue thing. But they love Bluey and we love Bluey and we watch it a lot."

The youngest Irwin will voice a character on children's TV show Bluey. ABC

The ABC kids' show, follows the adventures of a family of Blue Heeler dogs and has become a huge hit with both children and parents.

And with its focus on an endearing animal as its main character, it’s no surprise wildlife warrior Robert said yes to taking on the role.

Robert has been quite the busy teenager of late, and last week the budding photographer shared news of his success in his creative pursuits.

Taking to Instagram, the son of the late Steve Irwin revealed he had been nominated for the People’s Choice Award for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

Robert had snapped photos of the devastating destruction of the Australian bushfires that ravaged the country less than a year ago, which were noticed by London’s Natural History Museum.

“So honoured that my work is part of this incredible competition once again this year,” he gushed of the nomination.