British PM Rishi Sunak has said he doesn't think "Britain is a racist country" and is proud to "champion" the monarchy. Getty

But British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has dismissed Harry and Meghan’s belief that the British media and royal family are racist.

After meeting some of Britain’s military allies in Riga, Latvia, Mr Sunak was asked about the extremely controversial comments Jeremy Clarkson recently made about Megan Markle (in a column for The Sun, Clarkson wrote he was “dreaming of the day when [Meghan] is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.” Clarkson has since apologised for this remark).

And in response, Mr Sunak said, “I think for everyone in public life, language matters. You asked about racism.”

“Now, I’ve seen some of the things that have been said.”

“I absolutely don’t believe that Britain is a racist country. And I’d hope that as our nation’s first British Asian Prime Minister when I say that it carries some weight,” the PM continued.

The British PM was asked about the recent controversial comments Jeremy Clarkson made about Meghan Markle... Getty

“You know, I’m really proud of our country, its culture, its resilience, its beauty.”

“And actually, it's an enormous privilege to champion Britain and indeed, it's institutions like the monarchy when I’m out and about on the world stage as I am here today,” Me Sunak concluded.