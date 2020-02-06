Getty

“Pictures of the royal couple during their recent trip to Wales all say the same thing; Prince William and Kate are on the same page."

“The way they look directly into each other’s eyes and move their bodies towards each other when they are talking and walking indicates compatibility, friendship and common values."

Alison concluded: “As they walk they move their arms towards one another other indicating warmth and connection.”

Kate Middleton has made a heartbreaking confession about her relationship with brother-in-law, Prince Harry.

The news comes days after 38-year-old Kate made a heartbreaking confession about Harry.

The Duchess reportedly "misses" her close bond with the Duke after he and wife Meghan Markle announced they were splitting their time between Canada and the UK.

"She wishes she could speak to Harry," the source told Us Weekly. "She misses him and fears she'll never be close to him again."

The insider also claims that Harry and Meghan's departure has put more pressure on Kate.

“She barely has time to rest, and when she does try to sleep, her mind is constantly racing,” an insider revealed.