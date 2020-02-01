The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly "misses" her close bond with the Duke of Sussex after he and wife Meghan Markle announced they were stepping down as senior royals, and splitting their time between Canada and the UK.

"She wishes she could speak to Harry," the source told Us Weekly. "She misses him and fears she'll never be close to him again."



The insider also claims that Harry and Meghan's departure has put more pressure on Kate.

“She barely has time to rest, and when she does try to sleep, her mind is constantly racing,” an insider revealed.