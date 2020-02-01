Kate Middleton has made a heartbreaking confession about her relationship with brother-in-law, Prince Harry.
The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly "misses" her close bond with the Duke of Sussex after he and wife Meghan Markle announced they were stepping down as senior royals, and splitting their time between Canada and the UK.
"She wishes she could speak to Harry," the source told Us Weekly. "She misses him and fears she'll never be close to him again."
The insider also claims that Harry and Meghan's departure has put more pressure on Kate.
“She barely has time to rest, and when she does try to sleep, her mind is constantly racing,” an insider revealed.
The news comes days after fans expressed their concern over the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after she appeared to be “tired and sad” during a recent royal appearance.
The 38-year-old hosted an event alongside husband Prince William at Buckingham Palace for world leaders from Africa, where fans say she looked downcast.
A video of Kate shows her greeting a leader smiling, but her smile quickly turned to a look of sadness, which fans have since commented on.
Fans say the Duchess of Cambridge appeared downcast at the reception held at Buckingham Palace.
One royal supporter wrote: “Something deeply troubling Kate Middleton and I’d love to know what it is.
Another added: “The media is too focussed on Meghan Markle to notice Kate is struggling.
A third one chimed in: “Imagine if a camera caught Meghan Markle giving that look to someone.”