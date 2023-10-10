Reese with Ava and Deacon. Getty

Reese shares daughter Ava and son Deacon with her first ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and shares son Tennessee with her recent ex-husband Jim Toth.

Being a mother and having a demanding career would be difficult for any woman, but Reese proves to love every second of it.

"Being a mum is really great, it's a big part of my life. I would say it's the biggest part of my life," Reese said on The Drew Barrymore Show.

So how do her kids spend their time? Here's everything you need to know about Reese's three children.

Ava and Reese look so similar. Instagram

Ava Elizabeth Phillippe

Ava was born on September 9th, 1999 and is Reese's oldest child who she had with her first ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Ava and Reese share an uncanny resemblance... the two are often mistaken for one another!

Reese had Ava when she was just 23 years old and she has been open about her experience being a young mum. Ava has just recently celebrated her 24th birthday and looks more like her mum everyday!

Ava, who attended UC Berkeley, hasn't decided whether she'll pursue a career in acting like her parents, however has already started making a name for herself with her successful modelling career, having worked with major brands like Pat McGrath Labs and Ivy Park.

She is a popular internet personality, surpassing over one million followers on Instagram.

Deacon also resembles his mother... the family might be cloned! Instagram

Deacon Reese Phillippe

Deacon was born on October 23rd, 2003 and is her second child with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Deacon is now 19 and graduated from high school in spring 2022... he is, like his parents, pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, but not only as an actor.

In 2020, he released his first hit single Long Run. Since, he has continued to release his own music with his debut album A NEW EARTH having been released in April. His top song on Spotify is Long Run (feat. Nina Nesbitt) and has over 15 million streams.

Deacon has also started to pursue his career in acting, making his acting debut in season 3 of Netflix's hit show Never Have I Ever.

Among all of this, Deacon also models and is currently attending New York University.

Reese and her youngest child, Tennessee. Instagram

Tennessee James Toth

Tennessee was born September 27th, 2012 and is her first and only child with ex-husband Jim Toth.

Still growing up, Tennessee appears to be the child photographed most on Reese's Instagram, and like his sibling, he is also growing up to look just like his mum!

Tennessee just recently celebrated his 11th birthday in which Reese posted a birthday tribute photo and captioned it, "Happy 11th Birthday to my wonderful son, Tenn! 💫I love your curiosity, your endless energy and your playful sense of humor. Everyday you make me think more about the world around us and dream even bigger. I 💙you so much, Buddy!"

All the siblings are very close, but they seem to love to post about their adoration for their younger brother.

On a birthday post about Tennessee, Ava captioned, "Yesterday was my littlest brother’s birthday…& my gosh we’re all getting old! Happy happy birthday to this bold, sensitive, smart, & energetic boy. Sure, I was a big sister before him, but he made me an even better one! I love you, Tenn. ❤️#9."

