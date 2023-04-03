Getty

However, he walked away in 2019 and poured his money into the tech startup Quibi. Sadly, it failed just six months later, leaving Jim virtually dependent on Reese’s almost $650 million fortune. It’s said that this signalled the beginning of the end for the couple.

“Jim went from hero to zero and it changed him. He started getting tattoos and piercings, which Reese didn’t mind, but his insecurities were something she didn’t know how to handle,” shares the insider.

“Nothing seemed to pull him out of his slump. Sadly, there was no way an alpha like Reese was going to stick around.”

Even so, another source says Reese, 47, is “upset” that she’s notched up another failed marriage. She was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe, with whom she shares elder kids Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19.

In 2020, rumours that Reese and Jim were living separate lives turned out to be true. Son Tennessee started dividing his time between his mum’s Brentwood house and his dad’s place in Malibu.

“This was probably the worst-kept secret in Hollywood,” adds the pal. “These big celebrity divorces are rarely out of the blue. But yes, 2020 was a trial separation that didn’t really end.”

There have been no plates smashed or infidelities, but a lot of blame has been thrown around – even going back so far to 2013, when the couple were pulled over by the police.”

“Reese was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct while Jim got a DUI.”

“There are still a lot of personal items to be divided up, but Jim should walk away with a house, alimony and child support,” says the source. “The only hurdle left is their art collection, which won’t be easy to divide up. Every piece they bought together, and it will be deeply personal and emotionally charged.”

“It hasn’t been an easy road for them, but there’s no doubt Reese won’t stay single for long. She’s been lonely as hell, but it’s going to take someone super special before she walks down the aisle again.”

