Vegetarians, rejoice! You can now grab a meat-free burger at Red Rooster. Known for their famous chicken range, the beloved restaurant has now launched a plant-based burger with a beetroot and quinoa pattie.

The new veggie pattie is available on two delicious burgers.

If you make a big dill about pickles, then you're going to love The Picklebird Burger! Not only does it have an exclusive Pickle Mayo but it also has Chipotle Pickles, what more could you relish?

Or, if you just want to keep things classic, you're going to want to try the Reds Burger. You just can't go wrong with cheese, lettuce, and their signature Herb Mayo!

The veggie option is only available in New South Wales for a limited time, at Bomaderry, Carlton, Ermington, Gregory Hills, Guildford, Mount Ousley, St Clair, and Wentworthville.

So if you want to get your hands on this veggie goldmine, you’ll need to get in quick. Click here to order it now online at Red Rooster, or keep reading for more details about the other new menu items.