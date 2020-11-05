They're an unlikely couple but Rebel Wilson and SAS Australia's Ant Middleton have an exciting new joint venture coming up.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 40, and SAS chief instructor, 39, are to star together on reality show, Ant Middleton & Rebel Wilson: Straight Talking that's set to air in the UK early next year.

The show will follow the duo as they travel around Mexico with only a 4x4 and their personal backpacks.

Along with activities such as buggy racing and deep-sea diving, viewers will also get to see Rebel discuss her life in the public eye, much like the contestants on SAS Australia do.

According to a report by The Sun, Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts and Entertainment at Sky said: “Ant’s finely honed skills in interrogation and strategic questioning along with his open and friendly nature will help him get to know the real Rebel Wilson, amidst the incredible backdrop of remote Mexico.”