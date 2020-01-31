Rebel Wilson has continued to show off photos of her stunning weight loss. Getty

The Pitch Perfect star was snapped sporting a stylish green satin shirtdress. Getty

Wilson recently shocked fans when she took to Instagram to to reveal her new look, and pledge to make 2020 "The Year of Health".

"Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called 'The Year of Health' - so I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk," she wrote alongside the inspirational images.

"Deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it!

"Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?" she asked fans.

Fans were quick to praise the actress. Getty

Fans were quick to praise the star for her change.

“I’m so proud of you!! You look fantastic already with your weight loss,” one said.

“You look great, you look absolutely beautiful beforehand and still now. Such a role model,” another agreed.

“You already look amazing! Killing it! Any positive changes are good changes,” another fan said.