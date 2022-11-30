The reality behind Rebecca Judd's glam Instagram shots
With over 770,000 followers, Rebecca 'Bec' Judd is almost constantly posting glam snaps of her outfits, activewear brand and other business ventures to her Instagram profile.
But if you thought she always had a photographer on hand to make sure she had picture-perfect content for the 'gram' you're very mistaken.
Whilst Bec and the family were on holiday in Western Australia, a member of the public snapped some 'behind-the-scenes' footage of the prominent WAG getting photographed for a sponsored Instagram post.
But who was behind the camera and ensuring they get the perfect angle, none other than Bec's daughter eight-year-old Billie!
The sneaky footage showed the eight-year-old with iPhone in hand, pointed towards her mum, who was seen making a few different poses.
Looking at the post you would never guess an eight-year-old snapped the shot!
The video revealing that Bec's daughter Billie was behind-the-camera was sent to an Instagram page that reports on Australian Influencers - Influencer Updates AU.
The post garnered comments with an array of different opinions on whether it was seen as 'embarrassing' or just the reality of a mum's life.
Bec with her four children, Oscar, Billie, Tom and Darcy
One commenter said "Why did this make me cringe so hard", with another saying "this is really sad."
However most commenters seemed to defend Bec: "I mean, the kid takes a great photo" said one, whilst another Instagram user made a very valid point: "As awkward as it looks we all do it, our husbands aren’t going to bloody do it hahaha."
Bec with her self-proclaimed "mini me" Billie
Bec, who's been married to former AFL great Chris Judd since 2010, isn't shy about including her four children in her Instagram posts - she even had Billie model for a recent campaign for her activewear line Jaggad.
