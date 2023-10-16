The Real Housewives of Sydney airs Tuesdays on BINGE and Foxtel. Getty

Is it easy to forget that the cameras are there?

Dr. Kate: When you're in that hot seat, it's easy to forget about the cameras. Then, it's easy for people who'll be watching to judge [your reactions], but you don't know you're going to respond on camera until you're in that situation.

Terry: It is when you're in a group situation, but it's not so easy doing a one-on-one chat. It was very confronting to have a camera right up in your face.

Terry says that it's time to buckle in for some major drama! Binge

This season the Housewives take a trip to Tokyo. Was there anyone particularly difficult to travel with?

Dr. Kate: I'm very close with Terry, she's my little soul sister. She's brave, has integrity and we both love fashion, so she was easy to travel with. We share a lot of similar values.

Terry: You don't really know someone until you travel with them. Most of the ladies were up for having fun, but some were more high maintenance.

It's glitz o'clock when the Housewives get together! Getty

How did your loved ones react when you signed on?

Dr. Kate: My Mum is very scared for me. My sister was excited and was like, "You've been preparing for this since the day you were born!"

Terry: My family were like, "Oh God, no! I also took a lot of convincing to take part. The older you get, the more complacent you become, but I also believe that it's never too late to try something new or take a chance. This is probably the biggest risk I've ever taken. I'm proud I had the courage to do it.

Newcomer Kate says she doesn't care if viewers "don't like her." Binge

Are you worried about how the public will react to you?

Dr. Kate: I'm not going to fight over stupid stuff on this. When you work as a vet and deal with life and death every day, that puts everything into perspective. If the world doesn't like me, so be it.

Terry: I'm quite sensitive. I do care what people think, but all that really matters is what my true friends and family think of me.

